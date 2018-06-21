GarageBand lessons are now free for aspiring musicians

The lesson include some from Alex Lifeson of Rush, Ben Gibbard from Death Cab for Cutie and Ben Folds; they used to run $5 each. Now that they're free, you should be able to download as many as you want from the GarageBand Lesson Store and up your skills without having to pay. GarageBand version 10.3 is available as a free update in the Mac App Store, and gives you two new live drummers who play Roots and Jazz styles. There are 1,000 new electronic and "urban" loops in categories like Reggaeton, Future Bass and Chill Rap, along with 400 new sound effects, including animal, machine and voice effects. The new version also adds five vintage Mellotron patches, Chinese and Japanese drums and a compatibility update for the iOS version of the app.