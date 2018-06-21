Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Pocket Casts
save
Save
share

Pocket Casts opens up Android beta to the public

The timing, with the recent Google Podcasts app, is likely not a coincidence.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Pocket Casts

Pocket Casts, the incredibly popular podcast application, announced today that it is opening up a public beta program for Android users. This will allow any interested user access to the app's newest features, with the caveat that builds might be broken or unstable. If you'd like to sign up for the public beta on Android, you can do so at this Google Play link.

This isn't the first time the public has had access to Pocket Casts' beta programs. The company previously ran a closed beta for Android users, and anyone who paid for the web app also has access to an open beta for that version of the player. The company also has Mac and Windows 10 betas available.

It's likely not a coincidence that this announcement comes on the heels of Google's introduction of its own app, called Google Podcasts. It's stylish, to be sure, but isn't exactly a great solution for people who listen to a lot of podcasts, according to Engadget Managing Editor Terrence O'Brien. The public beta is just extra incentive for users who already love Pocket Casts to stay loyal to the app through access to public betas.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr