Steam's Summer Sale offers discounts on 'Fallout,' 'Sonic' and more

Other titles with steep price cuts include Crypt of the NecroDancer, coming in at $2.99, an 80 percent discount. The Sonic franchise is on sale for up to 85 percent off (Sonic the Hedgehog 4, Episode I and II are both on sale for $3.39) and Thimbleweed Park is down 40 percent to $11.99. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality ($14.99) is half off its regular price, as is Halo Wars, which will only run you $9.99 during the sale. We've reached out to Steam for the full list of available discounts and will update this post if we hear back.

As long as you're looking for those hidden gems and discounts for games you've always wanted to try, you might also pick up a Steam Link box, which is also 95 percent off at $2.50, and play all the new games you just bought on your big TV.