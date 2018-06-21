YouTube creators can hype pre-recorded videos with 'Premieres'

Now with Premieres, they'll be able to do exactly that, complete with a countdown and, most importantly, the Super Chat feature that'll let creators interact with their audience in real time. The latter will come in handy in case someone, say, has a question about a product that's being unboxed or reviewed on the site. Of course, this is also an opportunity for creators to create a new revenue stream, since they can earn money by only opening up the chat to people who have a $4.99 Channel Membership. That said, Premieres will only be open to users with at least 100,000 subscribers who are part of the YouTube Partner Program.

Kurt Wilms, group product manager at YouTube, told Engadget the idea for Premieres stemmed from the success of live video broadcasts on the site and features that were specifically made for that. He said creators started asking for a way to tease pre-recorded videos, as well as a real-time chat room, perks that were previously only available on live videos. Wilms added that YouTube has high hopes for Premieres to be the first step toward creating a culture of "appointment-viewing," one that will have a live essence to it that didn't exist prior to today.