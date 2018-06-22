Apple will repair 'sticky' MacBook and MacBook Pro keyboards

Apple launched a new keyboard service program today, acknowledging that the keyboards on certain MacBook and MacBook Pro models are prone to issues. If users of particular models find that letters or characters repeat unexpectedly or don't appear at all, or find that their keys feel "sticky" and don't respond in the correct manner consistently, they'll be eligible to receive free repairs. Once the keyboard has been examined at an Apple Authorized Service Provider, service professionals will determine whether particular keys or the whole keyboard need to be replaced.
A number of users have reported that the butterfly switch keyboard installed in newer MacBook and MacBook Pro models has problems, and some have even sued Apple over the faulty keyboards. Among the models eligible for repair are 12-inch MacBooks produced between 2015 and 2017 as well as 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros produced between 2016 and 2017. If you've already paid to have your keyboard repaired, you can request a refund. You can see the full list along with service details here.