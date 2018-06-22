Apple will repair 'sticky' MacBook and MacBook Pro keyboards

Apple launched a new keyboard service program today, acknowledging that the keyboards on certain MacBook and MacBook Pro models are prone to issues. If users of particular models find that letters or characters repeat unexpectedly or don't appear at all, or find that their keys feel "sticky" and don't respond in the correct manner consistently, they'll be eligible to receive free repairs. Once the keyboard has been examined at an Apple Authorized Service Provider, service professionals will determine whether particular keys or the whole keyboard need to be replaced.