'Arena of Valor' beta registration for Nintendo Switch is live

Should you want in on the Switch version's closed beta that runs next week Thursday (June 28th) through July 12th -- a full two weeks -- you can sign up right here. Previously the game had a European beta, and this next test phase is exclusively for the European and North American regions. Participants will unlock an exclusive skin for fan-favorite mage Krixi.

If you're the type to scoff at mobile esports, maybe you should reconsider -- last July the South China Morning Post reported the game had over 200 million players on its home turf. Comparatively, Fortnite has 125 million players globally.