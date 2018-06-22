Show More Results

Image credit: Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters
California Rep. requests 23andMe to help reunite children with families

It's unclear whether the DNA-testing company will assist.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
1h ago in Politics
California Representative Jackie Speier reportedly asked DNA-testing company 23andMe to help reunite children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border due to Trump's 'zero tolerance' immigration policies. She told Buzzfeed that she was concerned with the lack of records for families that have been split up, but it was unclear if, or to what extent, the genetics company would get involved.

"If they're under two, they don't know [who their parents are]. It's horrible," Speier told Buzzfeed, regarding the children affected by the policy. As to whether 23andMe will help, she said "They were going to think about it."

When reached for comment, a 23andMe spokesperson shared this statement. "We are more than happy to support efforts that can help with the tragic separation of thousands of children from their parents. Connecting and uniting families is core to our mission and something we care deeply about." Further, the company's spokesperson tweeted out her and the company's support:

Whether or not the company decides to aid that search, there are other concerns for performing DNA tests on children, from privacy questions to getting consent from minors, StatNews opined. We've reached out to the office of Rep. Speier for further comment and will update when we hear back.

