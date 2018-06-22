Facebook accidentally sent developer reports to app testers

A developer contacted TechCrunch with the news that a Facebook App Analytics summary email had been sent to someone outside their company; the email contained private data like weekly average users, page views and new users, according to the report. Facebook confirmed to TechCrunch that 3 percent of apps using the company's analytics platform had their weekly summaries sent to app testers instead of just developers.

This data could give a competitor who might be in an app testing role a competitive advantage. However, as TechCrunch notes, none of the testers were able to see any more specific data via the email. Facebook says it has fixed the issue and that no personal information was disclosed. The company will email all app developers that were affected by the bug.