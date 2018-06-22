Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Dontnod Entertainment
save
Save
share

First episode of ‘Life is Strange 2’ debuts September 27th

If you can't wait, the free 'Adventures of Captain Spirit' game comes next week.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Dontnod Entertainment

A month ago, studio Dontnod revealed that its graphic adventure game Life Is Strange had sold 3 million copies -- and a sequel was on the way. Apparently it was pretty far along when they made the announcement. The first episode of Life Is Strange 2 is coming out on September 27th, with four more to follow.

That's all we know, but if you're itching for more of the world before then, at least the studio is releasing a free game next week, The Adventures of Captain Spirit, that was announced last week at E3 and takes place in the Life Is Strange universe. You can preorder the first episode of the sequel when Captain Spirit is released next week, and more (or really, any) information is slated to come in August, according to the above tweet.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr