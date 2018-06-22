'Fortnite' could partially lose the one thing that makes it unique

In its most recent blog update, Epic is keen to express that Fortnite must support "a wide range of play styles and counterplay" in order to thrive. This is certainly reflected in the flood of content updates. The company has introduced new weapons, vehicles, delivered crossovers with Marvel villains and various themed tie-ins. Although it's the newer suggestions -- making Victory Royales easier to achieve through "multiple strategies" and the idea that not every round has to "end in a build off" -- which are fueling player concern.

While no changes have been officially implemented, that hasn't stopped Fortnite professionals like Kenith, Ninja and Daequan from voicing their disapproval; building is so central to Fortnite's gameplay that putting a cap on the amount of in-game materials players can store could impact the very element allowing skilled players to succeed. Kenith urged Epic to launch a test server and ensure all players are satisfied, while Daequan argued that Fortnite's building component was what "hooked millions" in the first place.

Unlike PUBG and various other royale shooters, Fortnite lets players farm wood, brick and metal in order to build ramps and other bases in order to kill their opponents or evade damage. However, many building battles evolve into a shotgun duel and Epic is keen to shake that up.

The burden of trying to sustain Fortnite's popularity is understandable. The game needs to change regularly to keep the gameplay fresh and exciting, which is why we've seen stink bombs, clingers, C4 and miniguns prompted as useful strategies to deter competent builders. However, the general consensus amongst the streaming community is clear -- they don't want the construction rules to change.