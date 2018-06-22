Show More Results

Image credit: Bandai Namco
Play ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ on the Switch September 28th

If you preorder the game, it comes with an SNES-era DBZ fighting game.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
42m ago in AV
Bandai Namco

We heard at E3 that Dragon Ball FighterZ, the popular fighting game styled to look just like the anime, would be arriving on the Nintendo Switch sometime this year. Today, publisher Bandai Namco gave a release date, September 28th. But those who preorder will get a bonus title: Dragon Ball Z: Super Butoden, a fighting game released in Japan in 1993 on the Super Famicom.

Super Butoden was released in Europe, too, but never made it to North American shores. Players who preorder will get a code to download the Japanese copy of the game. If they do reserve it early, they'll also get early access to SSGSS Goku and Vegeta in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

