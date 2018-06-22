Play ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ on the Switch September 28th

We heard at E3 that Dragon Ball FighterZ, the popular fighting game styled to look just like the anime, would be arriving on the Nintendo Switch sometime this year. Today, publisher Bandai Namco gave a release date, September 28th. But those who preorder will get a bonus title: Dragon Ball Z: Super Butoden, a fighting game released in Japan in 1993 on the Super Famicom.
Prepare to take your fights on the go with DRAGON BALL FighterZ on the #NintendoSwitch arriving Sept. 28th! Pre-order today to get Super Butoden + early access to SSGSS Goku & Vegeta!— Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 21, 2018
Switch FighterZ are you ready to hand out Ls? Click here to pre-order https://t.co/qBSpAZa7qh pic.twitter.com/mv6xPBRDMy
Super Butoden was released in Europe, too, but never made it to North American shores. Players who preorder will get a code to download the Japanese copy of the game. If they do reserve it early, they'll also get early access to SSGSS Goku and Vegeta in Dragon Ball FighterZ.