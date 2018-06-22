Sinemia adds family plans in its latest bid to battle MoviePass

This makes a lot of sense for Sinemia. After all, it has differentiated itself from the competition by offering its "For Two" packages from the get go. Earlier this week AMC unveiled its plans for its own "unlimited" subscription service. And yesterday, MoviePass (whom you could say started this movie ticket subscription arms race) announced that it was introducing surge pricing for movie tickets starting next month.

Essentially, the base tiers are the same as the regular Sinemia prices, it's just that one person pays the bill instead of each person doing it individually. Sinemia extending its trademark feature to packages that nuclear-family sized and above could make it much more convenient for folks with kids. Here's how it breaks down for the other packages:

For two:

$8.99/£8.99 - One movie day for two people per month (total two tickets per month).

$14.99/£14.99 - Two movie days for two people per month (total four tickets per month).

$19.99/£19.99 - Two movie days for two people per month (total four tickets per month), including 3D films and one IMAX experience.

$29.99/£29.99 - Three movie days for two people per month (total six tickets per month), including 3D films and one IMAX experience.

For four:

$19.99/£19.99 - One movie day for four people per month (four total tickets per month).

$34.99/£34.99 Two movie days for four people per month (eight total tickets per month).

$39.99/£39.99- Two movie days for four people per month (four total tickets per month), including 3D films and one IMAX experience.

$59.99/£59.99- Three movie days for four people per month (eight total tickets per month), including 3D films and one IMAX experience.



For five:

$24.99/£24.99 - One movie day for five people per month (five total tickets per month).

$44.99/£44.99 - Two movie days for five people per month (ten total tickets per month).

$49.99/£49.99 - Two movie days for five people per month (ten total tickets per month), including 3D films and an IMAX experience.

$74.99/£74.99 - Three movie days for five people per month (fifteen total tickets per month), including 3D films and an IMAX experience.



For six: