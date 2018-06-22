Snapchat Spectacles' exported clips now come in different formats

You can export media within Memories by pressing on a Spectacles Story -- the new options will then pop up, so you can choose the format you want. Take note that they'll only appear as full-screen videos and photos when you rotate your phone if they're posted on Snapchat. On other platforms, they'll retain their shapes and frames no matter how you view them.

Since the update is rolling out to Snapchat for iOS and Android, you'll be able to access the new options even if you have the first version of the device instead of the newer one. Snapchat says it's making its way to the apps "slowly," though, so it may take some time before you can try the new formats for yourself.