A week of speedrunning for charity starts Sunday

Summer Games Done Quick is back once again. Live from Minnesota, you can watch folks play through your favorite games as fast as they can, for charity. It starts Sunday afternoon at 12:30 PM Eastern and is scheduled to run until the wee hours next Sunday, June 30th. The benefactor this year is Doctors Without Borders, and games include Animaniacs for the SNES, the Wii U's Pikmin 3 and modern fare like Rise of the Tomb Raider. Closing it all out next weekend will be a glitchless run of Final Fantasy VI.
Oh! Should you want to watch record-holder Allan "Cheese05" Alvarez play Super Mario 64 faster than anyone else in the world, tune in Friday, June 29th at 7:27 PM Eastern. For the full schedule, you can click right here.
To date, the Games Done Quick organization (there's a winter event as well) has raised over $14 million for charity, thanks to generous folks like you.
Of course if you can't make it out to the land of a thousand lakes, you can always tune in to SGDQ's Twitch stream. The organization will also be offering looks behind the scenes on its Instagram TV channel. Cool.