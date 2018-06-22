US Army asks startups to deliver next-generation weapons

The competition is also looking for new technologies that reduce the cost of missile defense, as well as innovations that can "enhance [soldier] lethality in close combat." By launching this challenge, the army is likely hoping to find a gem it wouldn't have found otherwise, something big corporations might not think of -- something born out of necessity to innovate due to lack of funds and access to resources. The challenge is open to all small businesses and is now accepting all technology proposals until July 11th, 2018.