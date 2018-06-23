Apple quietly kills Modern Buckle Watch band in the US

Now, when you try to click on a search result link that leads directly to the band listing, you'll get redirected to a page with a notification that says: "Looking for something? We thought so. However, the product you're looking for is no longer available on apple.com. But we do have similar products to show you." The Modern Buckle sat with the Watch's other leather bands being sold for $149 ($249 originally) and was only available for the 38mm watch. It might not have been a hit due to its mid-range price tag and limited variety, but if you still want to get one, take note that it's still available in some stores outside the US.