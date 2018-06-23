Cell-sized 'microlasers' could regulate brain activity

Even in their rough state, the bead lasers can work for at least five hours of continuous use, even if you immerse them in blood or other less-than-pristine environments. They don't wear out quickly, either. The team found that beads pulled "off the shelf" months or years later still function as lasers. And if you need to redirect the lasers, you can use the same infrared light you'd use to excite them.

Refinement is necessary before this is useful. Researchers are still looking at how they can tweak the nanoparticle elements and the makeup of the beads themselves to both optimize performance and determine the laser light they get. The implications could be far-reaching, though. Berkeley noted that you could use this to control neuron activity, which might help with brain diseases. It might also be helpful for sensors that detect chemical and environmental changes, or a new wave of optical chips. Any of these developments are likely years away, but there's a lot of potential in these minuscule pieces of plastic.