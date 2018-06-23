Security researcher bypasses iPhone's limit on passcode attempts (updated)

It's not easy breaking into a locked iPhone. Try too many times and you can get locked out for years, even decades, or lose the device's data altogether. That's why law enforcement had to put pressure on Apple to unlock the San Bernardino shooter's iPhone, and why cops across the country are buying an affordable iPhone cracker called GrayKey. Hacker House cybersecurity firm co-founder Matthew Hickey, however, has discovered a way to bypass the device's security measures, even if it's running the latest version of Apple's mobile platform. Apparently, a hacker will only need "a turned on, locked phone and a Lightning cable."
Update: An Apple spokesperson has reached out and told us its devices have no vulnerability: "The recent report about a passcode bypass on iPhone was in error, and a result of incorrect testing."