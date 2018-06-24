Ben Heck's Alexa clock crane

While the element14 Community is running a design challenge to help those with mental and physical impairments (which you can join in on), Sean and Connor Miller work with Ben, Felix and Karen to help a family member with multiple sclerosis. Watch them produce an Amazon Alexa-controlled crane using the Raspberry Pi, Matrix Creator and Sabertooth motor driver. Ben and Karen will be helping with the mechanics, while Felix assists in setting up the Linux side. Meanwhile, Sean and Connor design and build the Clock Crane. What would you do differently? Have you made something to support someone you know? Let the team know on the element14 Community.