Navy backs 'omniphobic' coatings to help ships travel farther

The scientists purposefully bucked conventional wisdom, which would combine the most repellent filler material with an equally durable polymer matrix. Rather, they looked for the best combination. The team combed through "vast" computer databases for chemicals and used equations based on molecular properties to see how the two would behave when mixed together.

Significantly, the coating appears to be ideal for the real world. You can brush or spray it on, and it can easily resist the dents and scratches that could be all too common while on the open water.

Unlike some lofty military projects, there's a solid timeline in place. The university hopes to have the coating ready for "small-scale" military and civilian purposes within two years. It wouldn't just be useful for boats, either. It could also protect above-water components like radar units and sensors against the weather, preventing them from rusting after a bad storm.