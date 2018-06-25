Adam Sandler’s latest Netflix film sports a star-studded cast

Both Sandler and Aniston have multiple projects with Netflix. In 2014, Sandler signed a four picture deal with the streaming giant, an agreement that was renewed last year. Murder Mystery will be his sixth feature with Netflix. Last month, Netflix announced a political comedy titled First Ladies that will star Aniston alongside Tig Notaro.

Also joining the cast are Gemma Arterton (Quantum of Solace), John Kani (Black Panther), Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick) and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Meg).