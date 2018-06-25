CBS All Access NFL games will stream on mobile devices this season

CBS airs regional AFC games on Sundays and its mobile streaming deal follows similar agreements made between the NFL and other networks. NBC has the mobile streaming rights to Sunday Night Football while ESPN can stream Monday Night Football to mobile devices. Fox has mobile streaming rights to both the Sunday NFC games it airs as well as some Thursday Night Football games. Amazon has some streaming rights to Thursday Night Football as well. Previously, Verizon held exclusive mobile streaming rights to NFL games, an arrangement it gave up last year so that it could stream games on multiple platforms.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with CBS as it aligns perfectly with our goal of providing NFL fans with greater opportunities to watch NFL games across digital devices," Hans Schroeder, COO of NFL Media and Business, said in a statement. "The 2018 season will mark a new era for NFL fans with unprecedented access to NFL games across digital platforms."