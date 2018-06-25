'Skyrim VR' is now easier to play and better to look at

The visuals should get a decent bump from the patch, though UploadVR notes that you'll see the best improvement with a PS4 Pro. The Move controller will now let you move backwards with the X buttons, swim realistically in water and show hands (instead of Move controllers) when you put your weapons away. Better yet, there's a new realistic bow aiming option that uses both Move controllers to aim, an adjusted angle for spell targeting, new map markers and several bug fixes. You can see the full list of updates for the PS4 version of Skyrim from Bethesda on Reddit; the PC version hasn't been updated since April.