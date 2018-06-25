Sphero branches out beyond robots with Specdrums acquisition

From the outside, 'Specdrums' might look like a colorful toy, but they're actually one-size-fits-all music making devices. Thanks to the technology embedded within the rings, whenever you tap against anything with color -- your shoes, your clothes, and even sheets of paper -- Specdrums turns it into a sound or pitch. They aren't just an indulgent form of melodic frolicking, they also help kids associate musical pitches with different colors. Sphero's CEO Paul Berberian believes "play is a powerful teacher", and indeed, the tiny tech rings could be a great new way to learn music.

Specdrums also let you record and share 'sloops' or audio snippets with friends, connect with other music making apps (they function like a Bluetooth MIDI device), and support open source development. But Sphero's educational beeline is clear; the combination of his company's infrastructure and Specdrums' legwork will "continue to inspire curiosity in classrooms and beyond".

The first wave of Specdrums are already sold out, however, Sphero's planning to release a newer version of the rings by 2019 at the latest.