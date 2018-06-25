T-Mobile’s FamilyMode offers parental control for your home WiFi

Additionally, with FamilyMode, parents can see what apps and sites their kids are using across different devices, how long they spend on various platforms as well as their search history. It also has an easy option for giving users bonus time on different devices and provides a dashboard for the children, so they can see how they've progressed through the day's limits. And these controls aren't limited to the devices connected to a T-Mobile account. Any devices connected to the home's WiFi, such as phones, tablets, gaming consoles, laptops and smart TVs, can be managed with the FamilyMode Home Base.

FamilyMode will be available starting June 29th. The FamilyMode app will cost $10 per month on top of qualifying plans and for a limited time, you can get the Home Base device for $20. T-Mobile didn't say when the limited-time offer will end or how much the device will cost when it does, but it did say that the suggested retail price is $100.