Tesla's prototype Semi has a 'Mad Max' Autopilot mode

Don't count on this making it to the finished truck. In a follow-up chat, Musk suggested the Semi will probably have a manual override for "hardcore lane changes," since a self-driving vehicle will "always yield" to others. The Mad Max option might be a temporary feature to see how Autopilot's lane-swapping skills fare when pushed to the limit. You probably wouldn't relish the thought of a giant semi-truck coming within a few feet of your car without any human involvement. Nonetheless, it's good to hear that Tesla hasn't abandoned its sense of whimsy.