What's on TV: 'The Expanse' season finale and 'Kiss Me First'

This week The Expanse comes to an end -- but only on Syfy, since Amazon has agreed to continue the series. Desus & Mero are also wrapping up their run with Viceland before moving over to Showtime, while Netflix is ready to present season two of G.L.O.W. and the first season of its VR-infused thriller Kiss Me First. Ubisoft's The Crew 2 comes out this week, while NieR: Automata debuts on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch owners can choose from Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, de Blob, Inside, Limbo and more. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Jack Reacher (4K)
- Super Fly
- Terminal
- Sleepless in Seattle (25th Anniversary Edition)
- Groundhog Day (4K)
- Mission: Impossible (4K)
- Mission: Impossible II (4K)
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (4K)
- Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (4K)
- Black Lightning (S1)
- Escape Plan 2
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition (PS4, Xbox One)
- Rainbow Skies (PS4)
- Call of Duty: WW2 - United Front DLC (PS4, Xbox One)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch)
- The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga (PS4)
- Nier: Automata (Xbox One)
- Atomine (PS4)
- de Blob (Switch)
- Lumines Remastered (PS4, Switch, Xbox One)
- Sudden Strike 4 (Xbox One)
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Switch)
- Inside (Switch - 6/28)
- Limbo (Switch - 6/28)
- Galak-Z: Variant S (Switch - 6/28)
- Dream Alone (Switch - 6/28)
- Fossil Hunters (Switch - 6/28)
- Next Up Hero (PS4, Xbox One - 6/28)
- Ikaruga (PS4 - 6/29)
- MXGP Pro (Xbox One, PS4 - 6/29)
- Esper (PS4 - 6/29)
- Waking Violet (Switch - 6/29)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Switch, Xbox One - 6/29)
- The Crew 2 (PS4, Xbox One - 6/29)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Switch - 6/29)
Tuesday
- If You Give A Mouse A Cookie, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro, Netflix, 3 AM
- Secret City (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Bold Type, Freeform, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- Beat Shazam, Fox, 8 PM
- We're the Campbells, TV One, 8 PM
- The 100, CW, 9 PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9 PM
- Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9 PM
- Love Connection, Fox, 9 PM
- Drunk History, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Humans, AMC, 10 PM
- 100 Code, WGN, 10 PM
- Beerland (season finale), Viceland, 10 PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 10 PM
- Younger, TV Land, 10 PM
- The Last Defense, ABC, 10 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Teachers, TV Land, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Wednesday
- The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu, 3 AM
- Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
- Young & Hungry, Freeform, 8 PM
- Lucha Underground, El Rey, 8 PM
- The Expanse (season finale), Syfy, 9:45 PM
- Reverie, NBC, 10 PM
- Colony, USA, 10 PM
- The Ultimate Fighter, FS1, 10 PM
- Code Black, CBS, 10 PM
- My House (season finale), Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Comedy Knockout, TruTV, 11 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- Action Figures 2, Crackle, 3 AM
- Strange Angel, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation, MTV, 8 PM
- The Four, Fox, 8 PM
- Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, Freeform, 8 PM
- The Gong Show, ABC, 8 PM
- Queen of the South, USA, 9 PM
- Marlon, NBC, 9 PM
- Take Two, ABC, 10 PM
- Shooter, USA, 10 PM
- American Woman, Paramount, 10 PM
- Detroiters, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero (series finale), Viceland, 11 PM
Friday
- GLOW (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Kiss Me First (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Harvey Street Kids (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Nailed It! (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Recovery Boys, Netflix, 3 AM
- Tau, Netflix, 3 AM
- La Foret, Netflix, 3 AM
- Paquita Salas (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- A Very English Scandal (series premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Churchill's Secret Agents: The New Recruits, Netflix, 3 AM
- Vice, HBO, 7:30 PM
- 12 Monkeys, Syfy, 8, 9 & 10 PM
- Big3, Fox, 8 PM
- Masters of Illusion (season premiere), CW, 8 PM
- Battlebots , Discovery, 8 PM
- Quantico, ABC, 8 PM
- The Great British Baking Show, PBS, 9 PM
- Just Another Immigrant, Showtime, 9 PM
- C.B. Strike, Cinemax, 10 PM
- ELeague: Street Fighter Celebrity Showdown, TBS, 11 PM
Saturday
- Fate/Extra Last Encore, Netflix, 3 AM
- Taken (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
- Ransom (season finale), CBS, 8 & 9 PM
- Planet Earth: Blue Planet - Best of Blue Planet II, BBC America, 9 PM
Sunday
- The Break with Michelle Wolf, Netflix, 3 AM
- Power (season premiere), Starz, 8 PM
- Killer Single Dad, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Instinct (season finale), CBS, 9 PM
- Deep State, Epix, 9 PM
- The Affair, Showtime, 9 PM
- Endeavour, PBS, 9 PM
- Claws, TNT, 9 PM
- Pose, FX, 9 PM
- Wrong Man, Starz, 9 PM
- Unsung: Cheryl Pepsii Riley, TV One, 9 PM
- United Shades of America (season finale), CNN, 10 PM
- Preacher, AMC, 10 PM
- Shades of Blue, NBC, 10 PM
- I'm Dying Up Here, Showtime, 10 PM
- Succession, HBO, 10 PM
- The Tunnel (season premiere), PBS, 10:30 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
[All times listed are in ET]