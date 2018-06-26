Apple's next AirPods case may also charge your iPhone

This is according to a report from Nikkei, which is fairly reliable when it comes to such matters, but we'll still believe this when we see it. It might not be too difficult for Apple to add this as a feature with the upcoming AirPods cases that can charge wirelessly. But you shouldn't hold your breath, as the company's other wireless charging plans have apparently been delayed.

We don't know when exactly Apple's AirPower charging pad will hit retailers' shelves; recent reports have suggested a September release, which is around the time Apple typically announces its latest iPhone models each year. It's unclear when the wirelessly charging AirPods cases will arrive either.

Still, there could be a lot of AirPods users out there willing to top up their phone's battery with their cases. Nikkei suggests Apple could sell as many as 28 million pairs of AirPods, cases included, by the end of the year.