Google tests Pinterest-like layout for image search

If it's a product with ties to Google Shopping, you'll both find out whether or not it's in stock and receive a link to order it. There's a dash of AI-related technology involved as well -- you'll see similar and related items whether or not they're visually similar.

Google didn't have more to add regarding the test after Engadget reached out for comment. "We're constantly experimenting to improve our experience with Google Images and don't have anything further to announce at this time," a spokesperson said.

Despite the similarities, Google isn't strictly pursuing Pinterest. Rather, it's chasing after Amazon and other internet retailers. The company knows that it's tempting to simply jump to your favorite online store after finding an item that catches your fancy. This potentially heads you off at the pass -- you may be more likely to use the Google Shopping link in front of you instead of going through the trouble of launching another search. The problem, of course, is that this may irk searchers who had no interest in shopping and might prefer the existing layout.