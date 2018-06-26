Google makes it easier to draw 3D masterpieces with Tilt Brush

[Sample strokes of the 12 brushes.]

In case you're new to Tilt Brush, you can now choose to get started in Beginner Mode with only the app's core tools at your disposal. When you're confident enough to switch to Advanced Mode, you'll only have to press its button to conjure the app's other tools. Google has also updated Tilt Brush with the ability to pin objects in place, so they don't move around if you're working on pieces populated with a lot of elements. And if you're unhappy with a sketch, you can now keep holding the controller button to undo (or redo) as many actions as you want. Make sure to update your app to get access to all these features, so you can finally finish that masterpiece and show it off in Tilt Brush's online gallery.