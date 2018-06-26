Instagram's redesigned Explore tab sorts everything into topics

As if you weren't already spending hours falling down the rabbit hole that is Instagram's Explore tab, the site is making a few tweaks that'll make it even easier to spend time getting lost in other people's pics. Announced at Facebook's F8 event earlier this year, a redesigned Explore tab is now rolling out to users. It has the same tile-style interface as before, with curated posts based on the things you're already looking at, but now you can explore additional topic channels, too.