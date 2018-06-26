Show More Results

Image credit: Nintendo
Now Nintendo's cardboard Labo controller works with 'Mario Kart'

For that simulation feeling.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Gadgetry
If you have the Nintendo Labo cardboard Variety Kit and a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, then you can play the game in a new way. Build yourself the Toy-Con Motorbike controller, and you can use it as a steering wheel. It should work whether you're playing on the TV or with your Switch inserted directly into the controller and, assuming you have enough kits and Joy-Cons, can be used by up to four players at once. We already thought the game was basically perfect, but if what you really needed was a motorcycle-style pair of handlebars, then this is exactly the upgrade you were looking for.

