'Overwatch' update rewards you for commending fellow players

The patch should also help you avoid getting stuck with a badly composed team. You can now use Looking For Group to form teams with your own parameters, such as roles, overall team compositions and Endorsement levels. You can merge with groups, too. If all goes well, this will spare you from playing an ill-suited role or having to settle for less-than-helpful allies.

There are some significant gameplay tweaks, as well. Most notably, Symmetra has gone through yet another rework with a shift to a "Damage" role (which is itself new -- it combines the old Offense and Defense roles), new attacks, new abilities and a new ultimate. And if you weren't a fan of the Horizon Lunar Colony map, you'll be glad to hear that Blizzard has reworked it for both balance and appearance. It's not certain that these changes will please gamers, but you definitely can't accuse the devs of resting on their laurels.