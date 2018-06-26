Twitter adds support for login verification with a USB key

Twitter announced today that you can now use a USB security key, such as Yubikey, as part of the two-factor authentication process. It's the latest expansion of Twitter's verification support, which, as of last year, also includes third-party apps like Google Authenticator and Duo Mobile. By using a physical key, you'll be able to sign in securely even in situations where you can't or don't want to have a text message sent to your phone. Facebook, Google, Dropbox and others have added support for security keys in the past.