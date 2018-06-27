Google Home and Chromecast are down for some users

'Tis the season for large-scale service outages, apparently. Google has confirmed that many Home speaker and Chromecast users around the world are unable to use their devices, even after a reboot. The company didn't say why, and didn't have an estimated time of repair as of this writing. However, the issue has been inconsistent -- my Home Mini could respond to commands, while TechCrunch colleagues received an error.
There are claims that the outage may have stemmed from an unsuccessful update, but there isn't any firm evidence of this at the moment. One thing's clear: this is bound to be frustrating if you rely heavily on Google's ecosystem to power your smart home.
Hey there, sorry for the trouble. We don't have a time frame, but rest assured that our team is working hard to have this fixed — we'll let you know once we have an update. Thanks for bearing with us.— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 27, 2018