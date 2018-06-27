Tesla opens Model 3 orders to more people and trims prices

If you're in line for a Model 3 then we have good news. The company has announced that it's opening pre-orders to all reservation holders in the US and Canada, now that it's able to produce more cars (apparently that tent manufacturing line is helping). Better yet, the pricing has improved, with certain options (like dual-motor AWD) getting cheaper, as well as lower starting prices for options like the Performance package, now that many of the features in it are optional. All of this points to the company's improved production process, which would help with the price cuts and make it easier to build different configurations.

While a $35,000 Model 3 still has not appeared, the current base model with Long Range 310-mile battery is available for $49,000. The price to add a second motor and AWD (plus 0 - 60 MPH in 4.5 seconds) is now $4,000 extra instead of $5,000 and starts at $53,000. According to Electrek there are also updated color options available in the online design studio, however, estimates for a cheaper "standard" battery has changed to 6 - 9 months out.