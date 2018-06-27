NASA chief backs Trump's Space Force proposal

Bridenstine stressed that the Pentagon would be responsible for the Space Force if it goes forward. He just supported the notion of a unit that protects astronauts and the "billion-dollar-plus investments" they're using.

There is a degree of truth to the concern in that other countries have been developing anti-satellite weaponry for years -- it's not as if they're going to stop. It's not certain that these countries intend to attack or disable US space assets, though, and there's a worry that the Space Force would lead to a militarization of space that people have sought to avoid for decades. As it is, the NASA administrator's voice only carries so much weight -- it's ultimately up to the Pentagon to decide if a Space Force is viable.