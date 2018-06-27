Redbox will rent Warner Bros. films on release day

Redbox's new deal with Warner Bros. to make all its movies available for rental the day they're released on home video. The previous agreement delayed arrivals until a week after they'd come out for consumer market. Now, not only can folks pick them up on DVD in the company's signature kiosks, they can also access them via the provider's Redbox On Demand service.
This brings Warner Bros. into the same-day fold as other multimedia giants that have made deals with Redbox, including Universal, Sony and Lionsgate, which the rental service signed agreements with last year. 20th Century Fix still requires a seven-day delay before its content is available in kiosks. The only major studio that Redbox doesn't have a deal with is Disney; Their agreement ended in 2012.