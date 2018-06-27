Sailfish for the Gemini PDA lets you ditch Android

The Gemini PDA is a throwback to the days when people thought they needed a physical keyboard to manage their portable devices. Sailfish OS is an Android alternative based in part on Nokia's MeeGo project and created for the Jolla phone that works on the Gemini as well as a number of Sony's Xperia handsets. Now the Gemini PDA will feature Sailfish officially; it will also be available to download (as Sailfish X) in late 2018.