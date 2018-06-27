Slack is down, now get to work

Slack has been down since 9:30AM Eastern. At the time of this post, it's been over 90 minutes since the service went offline, leaving millions of professionals scrambling for ways to communicate with their colleagues. But instead of freaking out, I'll just make a simple suggestion: Get to work. You remember, the stuff we used to do before spending all day swapping GIFs and memes on Slack. Catch up on your emails. Get started on that report you've been putting off. Take this reprieve from Slack pings as an excuse to focus, because multitasking is a lie.