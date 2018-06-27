Sony's 4K-capable XZ2 Premium reaches the US on July 30th

According to Sony, the XZ2 Premium can capture video at ISO 12,800 sensitivity and photography at a baffling 51,200. It achieves these numbers with two sensors (one 12MP, 1/2.3-inch, 1.55um black-and-white and one 19MP, 1/2.3-inch, 1.22um color) working in concert and processed by the company's new 'fusion image signaling' chip, called Aube. The dual rear cameras can create 3D scans, too. The front-facing camera has also been bumped up from 5MP to 13MP in the Premium, and while it still has the original XZ2's Snapdragon 845, the new model bumps up the RAM from 4GB to 6GB.

The rest of its features carry over from the standard version, but they aren't too shabby: 4K HDR video recording, 960 FPS slow-motion video at 1080p and a 4K HDR display. The XZ2 Premium will debut in Chrome Black and Silver, and can be preordered from Amazon or Best Buy starting July 9th, though reserving early with the former will bundle in a pair of Xperia Ear Duo 'open ear' buds.