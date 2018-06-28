AT&T quietly hikes customer fees to pay for Time Warner deal

The charge is expected to affect around 85 percent of AT&T's 64.5 million postpaid phone lines (it doesn't apply to prepaid lines). According to AT&T, this is a "standard administrative fee across the wireless industry." Standard it may be, but the company is no doubt under pressure to find new revenue following its Time Warner acquisition. It's probably no coincidence that this price hike coincides with the closure of the deal. Despite reporting a total $160.5 billion in revenue last year the company's recent Time Warner acquisition bumped its net debt to around $60 billion -- this extra revenue could help finance around $10 billion of that, CNBC reports.