BBC show uses VR for home renovation designs

The new show marks another step forward in the BBC's embrace of VR. It struck a deal last week for Untold Story, a show that sees directors break down passion projects that never came to life. They'll explore their movies' pre-production materials in VR. Last year, the broadcaster launched the BBC Taster VR app, which included a 360-degree Planet Earth II experience. The BBC is also showing games from the World Cup in virtual reality -- however, the results are a touch janky.

There could be PhD upon PhD written about the interior design of the BBC's world cup virtual reality app. There are floating disembodied TVs over the pitch, and fake-real TVs which are turned off pic.twitter.com/9M8VA2HDxQ — Matt Webb (@genmon) June 24, 2018