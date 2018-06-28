'Halo' is actually, really, finally coming to TV

The TV show comes from 343 Industries, the current custodian of the Halo video game series, and Amblin Television, a production company founded by Steven Spielberg and friends. Kyle Killen, the creator and showrunner of Awake and Lone Star, will serve as executive producer, showrunner and writer. Rise of the Planet of the Apes director Rupert Wyatt has been tapped to direct a handful of episodes and he's also executive producing.

The Halo TV series has survived five years of corporate shakeups, including the closure of Microsoft Entertainment Studios in 2014. Though details about the show were never made public after its debut announcement, executives at Microsoft, 343 Industries and Showtime have repeatedly confirmed its existence over the years. Showtime CEO David Nevins repeated the promise in January, saying the show was "still in very active development."