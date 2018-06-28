Microsoft’s Twitch rival adds instant highlights

Microsoft's live-streaming service Mixer is about to become a touch more memorable. Starting from today, Mixer Partners and owners of verified channels will be able to record 30-second clips of their most epic streaming moments -- just like on Twitch. Mixer is also endowing its HypeZone channel with similar enhancements; from now on, the channel will automatically record the final climactic minute of a stream, and display the resulting clip on both the Streamer's channel and the HypeZone channel.