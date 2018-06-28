Netflix offers a brief look at Matt Groening’s ‘Disenchanted’

Matt Groening's third animated series Disenchanted is expected to take a wry look at fantasy and medieval stereotypes when its first ten-episode season debuts on Netflix August 17th. A new teaser gives us a first (very brief) look at the show itself, which is drawn in Groening's signature style made famous in The Simpsons and Futurama.
Per the show's description, that's the "hard-drinking young princess Bean" voiced by Abbi Jacobson (BoJack Horseman) running into trouble with her father, the king. In the show, she'll be accompanied by feisty elf companion Elfo voiced by Nat Faxon (The Cleveland Show) and Eric Andre as her personal demon Luci. The cast also features John Dimaggio (Futurama) and BIlly West (Ren and Stimpy).