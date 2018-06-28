Oculus Medium is becoming a better VR sculpting tool

For the most part, Medium 2.0 seems much easier to use than its predecessor. With a revamped file system and UI, it's easier for you to find the elements you want quickly. And thanks to a new rendering engine, which uses Vulkan, it can also take more advantage of GPUs. You can expect things to be a bit smoother when you're dealing with larger sculptures, for example. Medium 2.0 also has tutorials to help you get a hang of new tools like "Elastic Move," which lets you stretch out your creations.

At $30, Medium 2.0 is $10 more than Tilt Brush, but it's still inexpensive enough for would-be 3D designers to take a look.