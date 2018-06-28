Twitter replaces its head of product yet again

Kayvon Beykpour, who was CEO of Periscope and most recently Twitter's general manager of video, is taking over the role, Recode reports. Meanwhile, Mike Montano, who led engineering on the product side, is now VP of engineering as part of an executive shake-up. Ed Ho previously held both jobs, and has been on leave since May. He's moving into a part-time role where he'll work on safety and abuse initiatives.

Beykpour's appointment indicates that Twitter may focus even more on video -- he's taking his video team with him to the product department. However, the VP of product role seems somewhat of a poisoned chalice. He's the sixth person to hold the role since the start of 2014. However, maybe he'll be the guy who'll finally add an edit button to tweets.