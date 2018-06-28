WhoSampled's mobile app is Shazam for song samples

If you're a music junkie (especially in the electronic realm), there's a good chance that you've used WhoSampled to identify song samples, covers or remixes. So far, though, you've had to know the name of the song you're looking for to start your journey -- what if you hear an interesting sample in a song on the radio? You're in luck after today. WhoSampled has introduced Shazam-style music recognition to its Android and iOS apps, helping you identify both the song you're listening to and (if it's in the company's database) discover its connections. Are you convinced a strange song is using the Amen Break? You can find out just by putting your phone within listening range.