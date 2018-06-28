Wirecutter's best deals: Save $45 on a Samsung 4K Blu-ray player

Street price: $175; Deal price: $130

Down to $130 from a typical price closer to $175, this is an excellent drop and a new low for the Samsung UBD-M8500. If you've priced standalone 4K Blu-ray players, you know that they come at a price, and while this model is slightly less adept at scaling than our top pick, it also costs more than $100 less. We haven't seen a deal this good for this model since late last year, so it's an excellent time to pick one up.

Samsung UBD-M8500 is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best 4K Blu-ray player. Chris Heinonen wrote, "If our main pick isn't available, the Samsung UBD-M8500 is a good alternative. It offers the same quality playback for 4K Blu-ray discs, a good section of streaming content, and an improved user interface that takes full advantage of the high resolution of 4K. The remote is small but easy to use and fits nicely in your hand, although like the Sony, it requires line of sight to work because it uses IR and not RF. And like the Sony, there's no screen on the front. (If you want a screen and are willing to pay for it, the Samsung UBD-M9500 should offer similar performance for more money.)"

Street price: $275; Deal price: $231

Most people have need for a document scanner at least a few times a year, and this is an opportunity to pick up this recommended portable model, which offers wireless use for the maximum amount of flexibility, at a discount. This scanner has typically averaged a price around $275 (though it tends to sit at either $250 or $300). At $231, this is the lowest price we've seen for it.

The Epson ES-300W is the top pick in our guide to the best portable document scanner. Amadou Diallo wrote, "The Epson ES-300W offers just about everything we could want in a portable document scanner, making it an easy recommendation as the best choice for digitizing your analog paper trail. In our tests it delivered (along with its sister model, the ES-200) the fastest scans we've seen from a portable unit, with flawless text recognition with fonts as small as 6 points when using the bundled ABBYY software. Scan speeds were virtually identical under both USB and AC power, making the included power brick largely unnecessary unless you have an older laptop fitted with USB 2 ports (USB 3 is required for supplying power). Even more impressively, there was no speed penalty when scanning over Wi-Fi versus a USB connection on computers, phones, and tablets (paired with a free iOS or Android app). This makes it more future proof as mobile-only workflows gain popularity, and as computer makers transition from USB 3 to USB-C while reducing the overall quantity and variety of ports in general. The Wi-Fi connection worked without any issues, save an installation snafu we'll talk about in the Flaws but not dealbreakers section. The ES-300W isn't the lightest portable unit we tested (due to its battery) but is still small enough to easily fit in a shoulder bag or carry-on."

Street price: $130; Deal price: $112

If you're interested in getting the best available portable jump starter, the Weego Jump Starter 44 was the strongest in our tests, failing to be our top pick only because it was more than twice as expensive as our top pick. It remains a highlight in our guide and is presently discounted from a street price of around $130 to a more manageable $112, so pick one up while this deal lasts.

The Weego Jump Starter 44 is our upgrade pick in our guide to the best portable jump starter. Mark Smirniotis wrote, "The Weego Jump Starter 44 stood out as the best overall model in our tests, so it's worth the upgrade if you have the budget. While we found its starting power to be roughly the same as that of the less-expensive PowerAll Deluxe, our runner-up pick, Weego's clamps are the best made and best designed of any of the other jump-starter brands we tried. They can make a firm connection on virtually any size battery post, and they should survive hard use for years."

Street price: $150; Deal price: $128

Down to $128 from a typical price of $150, this is a nice deal on this recommended stereo receiver. The Sony STR-DH190 isn't intended for use as an AV surround receiver, but rather as a receiver to incorporate into a stereo setup, potentially even with a turntable if you're looking to join the vinyl resurgence. This receiver includes a phono preamp for just that purpose but also includes more modern features like Bluetooth, so you can play your tunes however you see fit. This is the lowest price we've seen for it to this point.

The Sony STR-DH190 Stereo Receiver is the top pick in our guide to the best stereo receiver. Brent Butterworth wrote, "Our listening panel found that the Sony STR-DH190 sounds at least as good as any of the stereo receivers we tested, and it has the features we think most people will consider most important: Bluetooth, a phono preamp, and plenty of power. However, it earned some demerits: Its speaker cable connectors are rather flimsy, its proprietary FM antenna connector is annoying because it forces you to use Sony's cheap supplied antenna, and it doesn't have an AM tuner. In our testing, our two top picks performed almost identically, so if you don't care about Bluetooth and prefer slightly better connectors and AM radio, check out our runner-up."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.